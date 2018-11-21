× Thanksgiving Meal Prep

Thanksgiving is almost here and there are always the small questions of how to prepare the Turkey or what are the appropriate items to cook? Restaurant Manager & Chef at MacArthur’s Restaurant Sharon McKennie is here to solve these Thanksgiving mysteries.

For additional information about MacArthur restaurant visit: Macarthursrestaurant.com

MacArthur restaurant is located at: 5412 W Madison St, Chicago Illinois 60644

Want to hear more of Mason? Check out: MasonVeraPaine.com for the latest interviews. Like Mason on Facebook at: Facebook.com/MasonVeraPaine and follow her on Twitter at: Twitter.com/MasonVeraPaine