× Talkin’ Green Bean Casserole: History of a Thanksgiving classic

Dave Hoekstra talks with Catherine Lambrecht of the Greater Midwest Foodways Alliance, who shares the historical culinary lineage of the staple Thanksgiving side dish, Green Bean Casserole. Dorcas Reilly, who is credited with creating the ‘classic’ recipe of the casserole, passed away in October.

Also joining the show is former Sun-Times columnist Bill Linden, who wrote an ode the dish in 2000, that was recently reprinted in the paper in tribute to Reilly.