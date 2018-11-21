× No Coast Cinema Special | “The Other Side of the Wind” with Jake S. Weisman

On this very special edition of No Coast Cinema, host Tom Hush talks with filmmaker Jake S. Weisman about the curious case of Orson Welles’ The Other Side of the Wind.

They discuss the story of the film’s completion and a little bit of the history behind it, including its haphazard shooting and the legal battle over Welles’ footage following his death in 1985. They also look at Netflix’s involvement with the project and what it means for future films looking to be completed or see wide release.

But, in the end, it comes down to the content of the film and the questions it poses about the nature of film, its changing attitude in the 1970s and, ultimately, the death of an auteur.