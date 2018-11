× Musician Doug Allen Nash is channeling Cash, Diamond in a new tribute show

Dallas-based musician Doug Allen Nash stops by the Nocturnal Journal to talk about his upcoming Neil Diamond/Johnny Cash Holiday Tribute Show, on 12/28 at Park West (322 W Armitage). Nash discusses his real-life friendship with both John Carter Cash and the Man in Black himself, how the act developed from an impromptu jam session, his approach to bringing two diverse icons in Cash and Diamond together on stage, and more.