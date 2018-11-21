× Maker to Master

I sit down with my dear friend and mentor, Sue Monhait, owner of The Ribbon Print Company, host of the Podcast “Gift Biz Unwrapped” and Best Selling author of her new book, “Maker to Master”. Sue helps people live their happiest lives by turning their hobby or craft into a thriving business, mainly working with the Gifters, Bakers, Crafters & Makers of the world! She has lots of tips of ALL you entrepreneurs out there, so be sure to listen! Learn more about Sue at www.giftbizunwrapped.com.

