× “It’s A Wonderful Life” presented by American Sale – Dec 14

Celebrate the most wonderful time of the year with WGN Radio!

WGN Radio presents “It’s a Wonderful Life”, presented by American Sale, performed live on-air on Friday, December 14 from 10am to Noon. Based on the beloved, classic holiday movie, you’ve never heard the story quite like this!

WGN Radio is one of few stations in the country still producing a program reminiscent of old-time radio which brings the art form of great programming and holiday spirit together. You’ll hear the best (and hilariously worst) of live radio where our hosts, news, traffic, and sports reporters are the stars.

Miss any part of our show? We’ll replay it in its entirety on Christmas (December 25).

Our telling of “It’s A Wonderful Life” is presented by American Sale. American Sale has all your lights, ornaments, outdoor décor and so much more with lowest prices guaranteed. American Sale…bring the fun home! Nine Chicagoland locations or AmericanSale.com.