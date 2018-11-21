× Heather MacKenzie of BestReviews runs down the slate of hot Holiday toys

Brian Noonan (in for Nick Digilio) talks with Heather MacKenzie, Chief Content Officer at BestReviews, an independent review site that features categorized product reviews on a whole array of items. From a LEGO Advent Calendar to ‘LOL Surprise’, MacKenzie shares some feedback on whether or not this year’s high profile toys are worth your time and money as you embark on your early holiday shopping.