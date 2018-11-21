TO GO WITH AFP STORY BY JOCELYN ZABLIT, "The Merch Awakens: 'Star Wars' blitz before film opens"
Funko Pop Star Wars action figures line the shelves at Meltdown Comics and Collectibles in Los Angeles on October 30, 2015. From action figures, to boxer shorts, pasta, duct tape and pet outfits, Disney is pulling out all the stops before the release of the new Star Wars movie with a massive merchandising blitz expected to reap billions. The push to drive up excitement for the film began in earnest in September -- nearly four months before "Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens" hits screens -- and has been mounting since, with ecstatic fans around the globe snapping up advance tickets along with products related to the film's beloved characters. AFP PHOTO / ROBYN BECK (Photo credit should read ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images)
Heather MacKenzie of BestReviews runs down the slate of hot Holiday toys
Brian Noonan (in for Nick Digilio) talks with Heather MacKenzie, Chief Content Officer at BestReviews, an independent review site that features categorized product reviews on a whole array of items. From a LEGO Advent Calendar to ‘LOL Surprise’, MacKenzie shares some feedback on whether or not this year’s high profile toys are worth your time and money as you embark on your early holiday shopping.