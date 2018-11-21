× Comedian Larry Reeb talks Me Too Movement, Comedy around the Holidays, Zanies Comedy Club and MORE!

While Frank Fontana and Dr. John Duffy were filling in for Bill and Wendy we received a little visit from one of Chicago’s comedic legends, Uncle Larry Reeb. Larry brought some light-hearted conversation when discussing men and their masculinity, how to survive the holiday’s using humor and about his upcoming shows at Zanies comedy club in Chicago. To get tickets to Larry’s show or to learn more about uncoming events at Zanies, click here!