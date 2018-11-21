× Brian Noonan in for Nick D (11/21/18): Doug Cummings on public safety, Brian’s defrosting dilemma and more…

Brian Noonan is in for Nick Digilio: Andy Cole of the Dads’ Chapter of the Leukemia Research Foundation previews Rockin’ for a Cure; former WGN Radio reporter and current writer Doug Cummings talks about staying out of the “O-zone” and steps you can take to keep yourself safe and aware of your surroundings in the event of public violence; food safety becomes a show-long topic as we discuss the romaine lettuce recall and Brian’s attempts to properly defrost a turkey, and much more.