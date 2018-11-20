× Workers Will Be The Focus During The 2020 Elections

50,000 workers is what nearly every major metropolitan US city was drooling over as Amazon decided where to place it’s HQ2 location. Steve Grzanich talked about those workers with Oren Cass (Sr. Fellow at The Manhattan Institute for Policy Research & Author of “The Once and Future Worker: A Vision For The Renewal of Work in America“) and how those jobs have been taken advantage of in the political arena, but Oren believes that that perspective needs to change if we want to progress.