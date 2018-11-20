Wintrust Business Lunch 11/20/18: The Dow Looses 2018 Gains, JB Buys A Horse Farm, & The Medical Professionalism Project
As fast as they came, they left faster. Steve Bertrand caught up with Jon Najarian to discuss how the Dow Jones has lost it’s gains on the year and how the near future feels about it. Nancy Cummings jumped on the program to preview Small Business Saturday in La Grange, Dennis Rodkin explained how our new Governor might be spending some time on a horse farm, and Kelly Leonard explained what this week’s “Getting To Yes And…“episode is all about when he refers to the The Medical Professionalism Project.