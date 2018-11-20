× WGN Nightside w/ Amy Guth & Dometi Pongo | 11/19/2018 Full Show

On tonight’s edition of WGN Nightside, Amy Guth and Dometi Pongo talk about the unfortunate shooting at Mercy Hospital as Dometi Pongo was out on the field reporting live coverage as the scene unfolded.

Then, Amy and Dometi speak with Chrishon Lampley, wine enthusiast & founder of Love Cork Screw, about her work as a negociant and the growth her company has seen over the years. Chrishon shares the top 3 factors that influence which wines customers buy, how to figure out the best way to pair your wines with your holiday meals, and more.

Throughout the show, Amy and Dometi along with Producer CaSera (aka Dj Cash Era), discuss music and some of their favorite and least favorite songs; fashion trends that seem to never go away; parents that get too involved in their kid’s sports games as WGN’s own Joe Brand calls in to discuss a recent story from a Simeon game; and much more.