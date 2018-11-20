× Treetime Trend Tuesday: Mixed Metals

No longer is it taboo to mix silver and gold in your fashion or home decor! As a matter of fact, the combination of silver and gold is one of the hottest Christmas trends. The color platinum plays a large role in this trend. Because platinum is a blend of silver and gold, it can take on the cast of whatever it is mixed with, adding a sophisticated touch to your decorations!

Here’s what the “Mixed Metals” trend can look like in your holiday decorating: