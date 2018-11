× The star of The Peggy Lee Legacy

WGN Radio’s Rick Kogan is joined in the studio by jazz singing sensation¬†Jenifer French, star of “The Peggy Lee Legacy” directed by Daryl Nitz. Jenifer shares her singing career and her October show at Davenport’s.

