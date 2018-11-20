× The Southern “DRAWL” is brought to Lincoln Park, House Of Blues benefits a young man with the blues, and Nay Pier rings in Winter Wonderfest! | Full Show (Nov 19th)

After our thorough coverage of the events of the day we return to our regularly scheduled program with the team from “Drawl” a fantastic new restaurant that has recently opened it’s doors in Lincoln Park. Chef Justin Stadler and Managing Partner Alette Valencia join us to delight us with their food and tell us all about it! Then, from Chicago’s House of Blues – Ryan Shea discusses an upcoming benefit concert happening tomorrow with some of the best blues musicians in the game right now. And with Christmas right around the corner we are delighted to bring on Payal Patel (Spokesperson for Navy Pier) to tell us all about the Navy Pier Winter Wonderfest happening here in Chicago during the holiday season! And finally we welcome on Comedian Paul Farahvar to share in some laughs.

