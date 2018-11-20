× The Opening Bell 11/20/18: The Bus is The Best Public Transportation Option

Transit is a tricky thing to improve because efficiency is one of the most important factors. That’s why David Bragdon (Executive Director of TransitCenter.org) believes the bus is still the transportation king. Steve Grzanich and David discussed why the public transit is the best and also where they see the transit technology focusing on in the near future. Oren Cass (Sr. Fellow at The Manhattan Institute for Policy Research & Author of “The Once and Future Worker: A Vision For The Renewal of Work in America“) then shifted to the future of American workers previewing his new book that is hoping to shift the perspective we have on the way we work.