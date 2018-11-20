× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 11.20.18: Mercy Hospital shooting, city parking violations, opening the door to strangers

Mercy Hospital Chief Medical Officer Dr. Michael Davenport joins John Williams to describe what he saw in yesterday’s shooting, and to provide his main takeaway from the tragic experience. Then, Chicago Sun-Times Editorial Editor Tom McNamee addresses the National Rifle Association’s claim that medical workers aren’t “in their lane” on the topic of gun possession. John then goes on to discuss with listeners a topic inspired by Patti Vasquez: opening the door to strangers. Finally, John checks back in with ProPublica Reporter Melissa Sanchez and City Clerk Anna Valencia about debt reform for those hit hardest by city parking tickets.