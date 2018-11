× The incredibly creative Project&’s Pan

WGN Radio’s Rick Kogan has the studio jam-packed with the team from Project&’s Pan. Creative director Jane Saks, musician Claire Chase, composer Marcos Balter, director Douglas Fitch and sound designer Levy Lorenzo all share the intimate making of the incredible show put on in Garfield Park!

