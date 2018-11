× The Best of Royko

David Royko shares his tremendous new book and the stories behind it with WGN Radio’s Rick Kogan. David’s book, The Best of Royko: The Tribune Years, shares some of the best material from his father, Mike Royko.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3566520/david-royko-10-14-18_2018-11-13-133020.64kmono.mp3