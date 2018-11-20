× Roe Conn Full Show (11/20/18): Susan Schmidt breaks down The Dow drop, Alderman Brendan Reilly discusses the Chicago shooting aftermath, a Top Five@5 you won’t believe, and more…

Today on the show, Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes get an explanation on The Dow dropping below 500 from financial analyst Susan Schmidt. Alderman Brendan Reilly joins us in the studio to discuss the aftermath of the Mercy Hospital shooting and CPD’s response. Tom Skilling gives us the Thanksgiving weather forecast while Adam Hoge and Kevin Powell give us the Mitchell Trubisky vs Lions forecast. Richard Roeper gives us the first round of holiday movie reviews and Violeta Podrumedic tells us about Friendsgiving.