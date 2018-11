× Pete McMurray & Jane Monzures Full Show 11/20/2018

Pete McMurray and Jane Monzures are in for Bill and Wendy! Today’s guests include Treetime Christmas Creations Co-owner Laurie Kane; Shannon Alderman, Alcohol Program Coordinator for the Illinois Department of Transportation; Former Bears Kicker, Kevin Butler; and Celebrity chef Graham Elliot. Pete and Jane talk about some of their Pre-Thanksgiving Dinner rituals, what conversation topics to avoid during dinner, and much more.