Mercy Hospital Chief Medical Officer Michael Davenport: As physicians, we are against “anything that hurts or harms the body”

Posted 3:30 PM, November 20, 2018, by , Updated at 03:29PM, November 20, 2018

Chicago Police officers walk outside Mercy Hospital on the city's South Side where authorities say a shooting at the hospital has wounded multiple people, including a suspect and a police officer, Monday, Nov. 19, 2018, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Amanda Seitz)

Mercy Hospital Chief Medical Officer Michael Davenport joins John Williams to describe what he saw yesterday during a shooting that killed three at the hospital. He provides his takeaway from the tragic experience.