Kevin Guilfoile joins WGN Radio’s Rick Kogan on the phone to discuss the opening of his film Chasing the Blues starring Grant Rosenmeyer, Steve Guttenberg and the incredibly funny Jon Lovitz. The film was released in Chicago at the Siskel Film Center.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3552398/kevin-guilfoile-9-30-18_2018-10-02-112338.64kmono.mp3