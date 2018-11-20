× Juliet Simmons Dinallo and Michael Dinallo on ‘Dream Girl’ and the state of Nashville: “You’re still not going to run into a bad performance”

Dave Hoekstra visits with Nashville (and Boston)-based musicians Michael Dinallo and Juliet Simmons Dinallo, who stopped in Chicago to share some music from Juliet’s new album ‘Dream Girl’, and discuss the state of the scene in the Music City as one of the last “industry towns”, their relationship with friend-of-the-show Billy Prine, Michael’s Charlie Rich tribute project, Juliet coming back from a 10-year musical hiatus to establish a songwriting and recording career, and more.