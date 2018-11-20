× Hoge and Jahns, Episode 194: Week 12 Bears-Lions, Thanksgiving Preview

The Bears had one of their best wins in a long time spoiled by an unexpected injury to Mitchell Trubisky. Adam Hoge and Adam Jahns are here to break down the situation and tell you everything they know about the injury. Plus, hear from head coach Matt Nagy and backup QB Chase Daniel, who may have to play Thursday against the Lions. The guys also play your voicemails from the win over the Vikings and make their Thanksgiving selections. Can the Bears win without Trubisky? Listen below:

