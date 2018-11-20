× Greater Chicago Food Depository’s Jim Conwell: Every Action Makes A Difference

Steve Cochran is joined in studio by the director of communications at the Greater Chicago Food Depository, Jim Conwell. Steve and Jim have a lengthy discussion about the holiday season at the Chicago Food Bank. Jim provides information on how to get involved, whether it’s donating money, food, or your time by volunteering. They also talk about the impact the farm bill could have on the GCFD. For more information, please visit their website: ChicagosFoodBank.Org.