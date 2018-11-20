CHICAGO, IL - NOVEMBER 18: Members of the Chicago Bears defense celebrate an interception for a touchdown by Eddie Jackson #39 (L) at Soldier Field on November 18, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. The Bears defeated the Vikings 25-20. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)
Former Bears Kicker Kevin Butler shares his thoughts on the current state of the Chicago Bears
Pete McMurrary and Jane Monzures speak with Former Bears Kicker Kevin Butler about the current state of the team and his predictions for the rest of the season. Kevin also discusses Cody Parkey’s performance lately and the major effects the winds at Soldier Field play during the games.