Domestic Violence Awareness, Willow House, Morton Arbortum Celebrates the Season, ChillFest, BaconFest, Teti Trivia, Tardis Fest and more! | Full Show (Nov 20th)

Pam Paziotopoulos (Runs Domestic Violence Awarness Organization DVPolicy.org) joins us on air to talk about the importance of staying informed of what to do when involved in an abusive relationship. Then, ChillFest music festival is coming to Chicago across dozens of stores in Wicker Park and Bucktown — Wicker Park Bucktown Chamber of Commerce spokesperson Elizabeth Neukirch tells us all about it and Folk singer/songwriter Ryan Burns delights us with some tunes. Then, the awe-inspiring spectacle of lights and nature – Illumination: Tree Lights at Chicagoland’s Morton Arboretum is forthcoming and we are so excited. Sue Wagner, Vice President of Education and Information joins us to tell us all about it. From Willow House, Erin Layden (Executive Director Willow House) joins us alongside Lisa Lindell and her little ones to tell us about this inspiring organization. And it is that time of year already!? We welcome on Michael Griggs of Baconfest to share his bacon-inspired knowledge and let listeners know that Bacon Fest is happening this year (April 6-9) and early bird tickets (go on sale 11/26). Next, we welcome Taylor Deatherage to tell us all about the Dr. Who event happening here in Chicago at the “Chicago TARDIS Fest”. And finally, two of our favorite people, WGN Radio Legends Steve and Johnnie jump on air with us for a quick minute! All this and more.

