× Dolly Parton “Jolene” VS. 2 Guys 1 Album Podcast

On Episode #26 of 2 Guys 1 Album, hosts Mike Heidemann and Paul Farahvar strap up their boots and dust off a classic when they dissect country legend Dolly Parton “Jolene”. [Some Mature Language]

Listen To The Full Podcast Right Here And Comment Below!



Each week, “Music Insiders” Michael Heidemann & Paul Farahvar review, dissect and discuss a new album, complete with personal opinions and journeys related to the music. Subscribe and Message Us today!

Like what you hear? Have a question or want to get in contact with 2 Guys 1 Album?

2guys1album@gmail.com | Twitter | Facebook | ITunes

Hosts – Michael Heidemann and Paul Farahvar