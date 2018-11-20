× Cornerstore 1 Year Anniversary | Nachelle Pugh on the John Walt Foundation and Pivot Gang; Amara Enyia talks activism in Chicago and her mayoral campaign

For the celebration of the Cornerstore’s one year anniversary at emporium pop up, Tara and Kevin delved deep into Chicago’s westside and spoke with Nachelle Pugh about pivot gang, the John Walt foundation, and the upcoming John Walt day memorial concert, and Amara Enyia about activism in Chicago, her southside roots, and her mayoral campaign for 2019.

