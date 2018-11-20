× Commander Buslik on the loss of Chicago police Officer Samuel Jimenez at Mercy Hospital

We talked with Commander Buslik today about loosing Chicago police Officer Samuel Jimenez yesterday at Mercy Hospital. He said that police respond to circumstances and most of the time they come out on top. He says that they appreciate the support from the people in the city and the media. He said they are a family and al 13,000 officers are feeling this loss.