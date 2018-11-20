Chicago police officers and firefighters form an honor guard as the body of Chicago Police Officer Samuel Jimenez is brought to the coroner Monday, Nov. 19, 2018, in Chicago. A gunman opened fire Monday at a Chicago hospital, killing the police officer and a few hospital employees in an attack that began with a domestic dispute and exploded into a firefight with law enforcement inside the medical center. The suspect was also dead, authorities said. (AP Photo/David Banks)
Commander Buslik on the loss of Chicago police Officer Samuel Jimenez at Mercy Hospital
We talked with Commander Buslik today about loosing Chicago police Officer Samuel Jimenez yesterday at Mercy Hospital. He said that police respond to circumstances and most of the time they come out on top. He says that they appreciate the support from the people in the city and the media. He said they are a family and al 13,000 officers are feeling this loss.