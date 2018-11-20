× Cochran’s Kid of the Week: Matthew G.

Matthew is our awesome Kid of the Week! Matt lost his father at the age of 5 following a stem cell transplant for cancer. He has remained a great kid thanks to some wonderful parenting from his mom as well as a great male role model and friend, Luis. He is an avid Boy Scout and very active in his troop. Matt, has been observed helping his little sister with homework. He has developed a true sense of community and recently completed a walk for clean water. Matt has faced challenges no child should face growing up without a father. Way to go!