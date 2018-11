× Chicago Blackhawks head coach Jeremy Colliton: “It’s bend but don’t break.”

Chicago Blackhawks head coach Jeremy Colliton joins the Steve Cochran Show ahead of this long road trip stretch. He said we are chipping away and he likes what he is seeing. He thinks there is plenty of leadership in the room and those players will help the team stay focused. He hasn’t heard any whining yet but he loves hearing that guys want more minutes.