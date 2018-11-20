× Celebrity Chef Graham Elliot provides tips to help you have the best Thanksgiving dinner possible

Pete McMurrary and Jane Monzures welcome Celebrity chef Graham Elliot into the studio as he takes part in a blind pumpkin pie tasting. Pete and Jane go head to head with their homemade pies and throw a pie from Costco into the competition as well, the winner will be chosen by Graham’s pristine taste buds.

Graham also discusses his background as a chef; shares some quick tips to help give your store-bought dishes a home made taste and feel for the holidays; and provides suggestions as to the best ways to cook and serve a turkey.