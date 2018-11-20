× Brian Noonan in for Nick D (11/20/18): BestReviews looks at Holiday toys, the Stones are coming and more…

Brian Noonan is in for Nick Digilio: Heather MacKenzie, Chief Content Officer at BestReviews joins the show with findings on some of the hot ticket items the ids in your life might be asking for this Holiday season; The Rolling Stones announced that their 2019 tour will wrap up at Soldier Field and we talk about our biggest missed-opportunities with concerts; Brian weighs the merits of the public marriage proposal after one guy interrupts a marathon to pop the question; we look at some all-inclusive Thanksgiving themed sandwiches available at restaurants, and more.