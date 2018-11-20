Breaking News: Mercy Hospital Continued Coverage
We bring you continued coverage of the Mercy Hospital shooting which happened in the city of Chicago. We provide insight and news coverage from:
- Ryan Burrow (WGN Radio News)
- Dometi Pongo (WGN Radio News)
- Dr. John Duffy (WGN Plus Host)
- John O’Malley (Former Police Officer)
Love the show or want to reach out to Patti or Andrea? FACEBOOK | TWITTER | WGN SHOW PAGE | ITunes
Or reach out to Executive Producer Michael Heidemann for guest info and inquires: TWITTER