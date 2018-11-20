× Breaking News: Mercy Hospital Continued Coverage

We bring you continued coverage of the Mercy Hospital shooting which happened in the city of Chicago. We provide insight and news coverage from:

Ryan Burrow (WGN Radio News)

Dometi Pongo (WGN Radio News)

Dr. John Duffy (WGN Plus Host)

John O’Malley (Former Police Officer)

Love the show or want to reach out to Patti or Andrea? FACEBOOK | TWITTER | WGN SHOW PAGE | ITunes

Or reach out to Executive Producer Michael Heidemann for guest info and inquires: TWITTER