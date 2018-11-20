Alderman Brendan Reilly reflects after the Mercy Hospital shooting
Alderman Brendan Reilly joins Roe Conn, Anna Davlantes to talk about the aftermath of the Mercy Hospital schooting and CPD’s response to the active shooter situation. They also discuss the Chicago mayoral race and the filing process for candidate petitions.
Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter
Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @WGNGoodBuyGirl Follow @VioletaPod Follow @kpowell720 Follow @TheRoeConnShow
And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!