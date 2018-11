× After Hours with Rick Kogan: The poetry of Grady Chambers & jazz sensation Jenifer French

Tonight on the show, Rick is joined by Marilyn Katz’s son, Grady Chambers to talk about poetry and his debut collection “North American Stadiums.” Later, jazz singer Jenifer French stops by the studio to discuss her career her starring in “The Peggy Lee Legacy” directed by Daryl Nitz. Finally, Rick reads us poetry and shares the music of Switchback.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3551886/after-hours-with-rick-kogan-episode-231_2018-09-30-231626.64kmono.mp3