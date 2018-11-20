After Hours with Rick Kogan: Project&’s Pan, Herb Gould’s new book, Chasing the Blues & a Mel Torme show you won’t forget
Tonight on the show, Rick has packed the studio starting with the team from Project&’s Pan. Then, Herb Gould stops by to talk about his book “The Run Don’t Count: The Life and Times of Frank Chance and His 1908 Chicago Cubs.” Kevin Guilfoile joins on the phone to discuss the opening of his film “Chasing the Blues.” Finally, Mark Stevens tells us about his outstanding Mel Torme show.