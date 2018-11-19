× Wintrust Business Lunch 11/19/18: Tracking Your Thanksgiving Turkey, Civilized Communication Skills, & Black Friday Deals (Are They Worth It)?

Since we’re in the age of big data, why not bring that evolution to the kitchen table? That’s what Jim Dallke and Katherine Davis shared with Steve Bertrand about how one company is incorporating the blockchain to your Thanksgiving turkey so you can track the bird from the farm to table. David Hiatt is bringing communication strategies from the office to the living room (as we all find ourselves in casual holiday formats with friends and family), while Ilyce Glink is wondering if those Black Friday deals are even worth searching for.