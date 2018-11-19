Convenience with cooking is a tough market to manage, but David Rabie (Founder and CEO of Tovala) is working to emphasize that convenience without cutting back on quality. Steve Grzanich caught up with David as he launched the second generation of the Tovala countertop oven since the last time he was in studio, but he also shared his perspective about Chicago loosing the HQ2 location and having mixed feelings about it. Dr. Jonathon Day (Associate Professor & Director of Graduate Programs in Hospitality and Tourism Management) then recapped a recent Purude University report showing how significant climate change will impact the way business operate, and the way we enjoy our leisure time.