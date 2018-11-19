× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 11.19.18: Pete Souza, Chicago Bears, Simeon Alumni Association vs. Nazareth Academy

John Williams starts off the show with some comments on President Trump’s weekend tweets. Then, you challenge John. He goes on to talk to Author Pete Souza, who writes Shade: A Tale of Two Presidents, a book about his Instagram page and photography of two administrations, as well as on the act of trolling. John and WGN Radio Sports Reporter Kevin Powell chat about football, and a new pattern presented by the Chicago Bears. Finally, the attorney representing the Simeon Alumni Association in a lawsuit against the Illinois High School Association is Shay Allen. He explains what led to the lawsuit when a team member’s dad started making calls during a football game with Nazareth Academy.