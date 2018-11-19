CHICAGO, IL - NOVEMBER 18: Members of the Chicago Bears defense celebrate an interception for a touchdown by Eddie Jackson #39 (L) at Soldier Field on November 18, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. The Bears defeated the Vikings 25-20. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)
The Hamp & O’B Show with Koz (11/18/18): Full Bears vs. Vikings Postgame Reaction
Dan Hampton, Ed O’Bradovich and Glen Kozlowski along with Mark Carman break down the Bears’ 25-20 win over the Minnesota Vikings, as the 7-3 Monsters extend their lead in the NFC North to 1.5 games with a memorable prime time performance. Join the guys as they analyze another huge defensive effort from the usual suspects, and look ahead to another divisional tilt with the Lions on Thanksgiving Day in Detroit.