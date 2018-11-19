× The Hamp & O’B Show with Koz (11/18/18): Full Bears vs. Vikings Postgame Reaction

Dan Hampton, Ed O’Bradovich and Glen Kozlowski along with Mark Carman break down the Bears’ 25-20 win over the Minnesota Vikings, as the 7-3 Monsters extend their lead in the NFC North to 1.5 games with a memorable prime time performance. Join the guys as they analyze another huge defensive effort from the usual suspects, and look ahead to another divisional tilt with the Lions on Thanksgiving Day in Detroit.