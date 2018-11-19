× The ‘feisty’ Tribune Columnist, Eric Zorn: The joys of technology

Dane Neal is in for Wendy Snyder today! Bill and Dane are joined in the studio by their pal, the feisty Tribune columnist, Eric Zorn! They talk about Eric’s recent trip to Germany and how appreciative he was for technology and it’s ability to translate languages in real time; the effects that the constant growth of making news so easily accessible will have in the future, especially when reporters have to take a look back for history segments; and more.

