Single, Married, Divorced-Let’s Do The Math on Marriage

A new study says waiting may not be the best way to avoid divorce while getting married to young could also up the odds of splitting. The prime time for marriage, statistically speaking anyway, is between 28 and 32. With Thanksgiving approaching our hosts discuss the best way to handle tough relationship questions from your family. Allison shares her, let’s say “interesting approach” to telling people about her divorce. Our three hosts also share the best and worst gifts they’ve given and received from someone they were dating.

Poll Question: What’s the best age to marry?

Question 1: How do you handle relationship questions from your family?

Dating Story: How good are our hosts and giving and receiving gifts.

Question 2: What’s an appropriate gift during the different stages of a relationship?