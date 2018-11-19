Share Our Spare collects items for families with young children

Seven years ago, a group of moms with items to spare created Share Our Spare. The group’s mission is to collect items to help families with young children. This year, they’ll serve 10,000 children of families from 35 social service agencies. They rely on donations including clothing, books and toys, but most importantly, diapers and wipes. Items can be dropped off Tuesdays and Thursdays and some weekends at 935 W. Chestnut. For more information, visit shareourspare.org.

Here’s WGN Radio’s Kim Gordon with more details on this Wintrust Neighborhood News story:

