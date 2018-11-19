× Roe Conn Full Show (11/18/18): Coverage of the Mercy Hospital shooting, Roe Conn was on John Oliver, and AB Stoddard on the new White House rules with the media.

Today on the show, Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes along with news anchor Judy Pielach cover the breaking news story of the Mercy Hospital shooting. Roe and Anna talk to WGN Law Enforcement Analyst John O’Malley. You’ll also hear updates from WGN Radio News’s Dometi Pongo as he reports live on the scene. Did you know Roe was on John Oliver? Roe and Anna discuss the clip of the show that was used. Then AB Stoddard joins the show to talk about the new rules the White House has put in place on the media.