× Pinch Hitters 11/17/18: Hannah Stanley fills in for Matt Bubala

Hannah Stanley fills in for Matt Bubala and talks about modern car lights becoming a hazard and too bright on the road, the Hancock building elevator rescue, Fred Weintraub joins us via phone and several time zones to discuss Prince Charles and Brexit, Jen Kramer finally meets Hannah and shares her year of love, WGN Radio’s Roger Badesch and Ben Anderson share their favorite childhood tv shows with Hannah along with the return of Pee-wee’s Playhouse, and finally Carolyn Pinta shares the Pinta Pride Project and their awesome efforts of increasing LGBT+ awareness among young audiences.