Hoge and Jahns, Episode 193: Bears-Vikings Postgame Show

The Bears had a statement win Sunday night when they defeated the Minnesota Vikings 25-20, which extended their lead in the division to a game-and-a-half. Adam Hoge and Adam Jahns breakdown the game from Soldier Field. They talk about the defense forcing turnovers, the offense’s up-and-down performance, and Cody Parkey’s bounce-back effort. The guys also listen and react to postgame comments from head coach Matt Nagy and quarterback, Mitchell Trubisky. The Bears get right back to work with an extremely short week — they play in Detroit at 11:30am Thursday. Hoge and Jahns spend a few minutes looking ahead to the game on Thanksgiving.

