In this 131st episode of “Elton Jim” Turano’s “CAPTAIN POD-TASTIC,” Jim Turano recalls tender Thanksgiving memories of the past, which include the family coming to his house, funky ’70s decorations, good food, and of course, doing his first ventriloquism show with his “partner,” Mortimer Snerd!